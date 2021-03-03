NASDAQ:TILE Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Interface, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Interface, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: TILE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Interface, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TILE stocks, concerns whether certain Interface directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share ("EPS") in 2015 and 2016, that Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



