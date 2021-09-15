NASDAQ:TLIS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Talis Biomedical Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2021 -- Talis Biomedical Corporation is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Talis Biomedical Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Menlo Park, CA based Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company.



On or about February 12, 2021, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) sold approximately 13.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16 a share, raising nearly $221 million in new capital.



On August 10, 2021, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS)reported its 2nd quarter financial results. During the earnings call, it was disclosed that "In the near term, our development time lines have been extended by delays in the launching of our COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale."



Then, on August 30, 2021, Talis announced that its President, CEO, and Director resigned.



Shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) declined to as low as $7.01 per share on August 19 and 20, 2021.



