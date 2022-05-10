NASDAQ:TLIS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Talis Biomedical Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- Certain directors of Talis Biomedical Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TLIS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Talis Biomedical Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TLIS stocks, concerns whether certain Talis Biomedical directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



