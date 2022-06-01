NASDAQ:TLS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Telos Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Certain directors of Telos Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term investors in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TLS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Telos Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in NASDAQ: TLS stocks, concerns whether certain Telos Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose that the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022, that defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts, that COVID- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues, that as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative", that as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.