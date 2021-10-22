NASDAQ:TMC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by TMC the Metals Company Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- An investigation is ongoing concerning potential securities laws violations by TMC the metals company Inc in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by TMC the metals company Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canadian based TMC the metals company Inc. engages in exploring of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules.



On September 9, 2021, DeepGreen Metals Inc. and special purpose acquisition company Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. said they completed their previously announced business combination. The companies said shares of the combined company, TMC the metals company Inc.., will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols TMC NASDAQ: TMC on Sept. 10, 2021.



On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research, a short seller, released a report alleging multiple problems with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC). The allegations include that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) siphoned US$ 43 million in cash and stock to undisclosed insiders by overpaying for Tonga Offshore Mineral License ("TOML"). Along with this Bonita's states, "TOML's previous owner, Nautilus Minerals Inc. (formerly TSX: NMI) ("NMI") valued the TOML exploration license in its historical annual reports at zero."



Those who purchased shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



