NASDAQ:TNDM Investor Notice: Deadline on November 7, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 7, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM).



Investors who purchased shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 7, 2023. NASDAQ: TNDM stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) common shares between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Tandem Diabetes misled investors by creating the false impression that the impact of competitors' products was minimal or less than expected, that Tandem Diabetes' forecasting processes failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5, a competing product, and the impact of that product on Tandem Diabetes' revenue, and that Tandem Diabetes created the false impression that the factors which led to decreased sales guidance in August 2022 – competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation – had been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving.



Those who purchased shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.