NASDAQ:TNDM Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 7, 2023.



San Diego, CA based Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States



On November 2, 2022, Diabetes Care, Inc. announced its third quarter 2022 financial results and updated full year 2022 financial guidance. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc updated its 2022 annual guidance to lower annual sales estimates from the range of $835 million to $845 million to an updated range of $800 million to $805 million.



Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) declined from $70.81 per share on August 03, 2022, to as low as $33.51 per share on November 04, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Tandem Diabetes misled investors by creating the false impression that the impact of competitors' products was minimal or less than expected, that Tandem Diabetes' forecasting processes failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5, a competing product, and the impact of that product on Tandem Diabetes' revenue, and that Tandem Diabetes created the false impression that the factors which led to decreased sales guidance in August 2022 – competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation – had been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving.



