NASDAQ:TRIT Shareholder Notice: Deadline on February 19, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 19, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT).



Investors who purchased shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 19, 2021. NASDAQ: TRIT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) common shares between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the extent to which the Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. ("Rhodium") to refer users to the Kratos platform, that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern, that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform, and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Triterras' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



