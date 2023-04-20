NASDAQ:TSLA Investor Alert: Deadline Coming Up on April 28, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 28, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).



Investors who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 28, 2023. NASDAQ: TSLA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) common shares between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company's Autopilot and FSD technologies, that contrary to Defendants' representations, Tesla's Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles, that all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.