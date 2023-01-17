NASDAQ:TTCF Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Tattooed Chef, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), filed a lawsuit against Tattooed Chef, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 21, 2023. Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef, Inc. announced that it would restate its quarterly and annual financial statements for 2021, and for its first and second quarterly financial periods of 2022. Tattooed Chef stated these financial statements should no longer be relied upon.



Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) declined from $13.23 per share in late March 2022, to as low as $4.05 per share on October 13, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls, that Tattooed Chef's financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating revenue and understating losses, that as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



