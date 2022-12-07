NASDAQ:TWST Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Twist Bioscience Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares over potential securities laws violations by Twist Bioscience Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Twist Bioscience Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $132.33 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to $203.56 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $152.09 million to $217.86 million.



On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging that the Company is a "cash-burning inferno" and that it is "operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy."



Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) declined from $40.50 per share on November 11, 2022, to as low as $23.90 per share on November 17, 2022



Those who purchased shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



