NASDAQ:TWST Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Twist Bioscience Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Twist Bioscience Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: TWST stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Twist Bioscience Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: TWST stocks, concerns whether certain Twist Bioscience Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the company possessed innovative proprietary technology relating to its synthetic DNA products that positioned Twist for significant future growth, that the Defendants claimed that Twist had already achieved substantial growth between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022, growing from a customer base of approximately 1,300 diagnostic companies, hospitals, research institutions, and others at the end of fiscal year 2019, to approximately 2,900 customers at the end of fiscal year 2021, and that as alleged in the report by Scorpion Capital, Defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist's synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the company's true financial condition and prospects, and that as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Twist's common stock, investors between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022 have suffered significant damages.



Those who purchased shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.