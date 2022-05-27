NASDAQ:UPST Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Upstart Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: UPST shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Upstart Holdings, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 12, 2022. NASDAQ: UPST investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



San Mateo, CA based Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. On May 9, 2022, Upstart Holdings, Inc. announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, Upstart Holdings, Inc. reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart's Chief Financial Officer cited "rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion."



Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) declined from $94.43 per share on May 4, 2022, to as low as $25.43 per share on May 11, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans, that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



