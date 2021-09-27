NASDAQ:VALN Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Valneva SE

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- Valneva SE is under investigation over possible securities laws violations by in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Valneva SE regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



France based Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs.



On or about May 6, 2021, Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) sold approximately 3.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $26.41 a share, raising nearly $100 million in new capital.



On September 13, 2021, Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) reported the UK Government has terminated an agreement for its Covid-19 vaccination over allegations of a breach of the agreement.



Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) declined to as low as $24.83 per share on September 20, 2021.



