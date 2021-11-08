NASDAQ:VALN Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Valneva SE

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Valneva SE.



Investors who purchased shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) s have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether NASDAQ: VALN officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



France based Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs.



On or about May 6, 2021, Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) sold approximately 3.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $26.41 a share, raising nearly $100 million in new capital.



On September 13, 2021, Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) reported the UK Government has terminated an agreement for its Covid-19 vaccination over allegations of a breach of the agreement.



Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) declined to as low as $24.83 per share on September 20, 2021.



