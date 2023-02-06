NASDAQ:VERU Investor Alert: Deadline on February 6, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Veru Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU).



Investors who purchased shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. NASDAQ: VERU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) common shares between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA, that Veru Inc. misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies, and that VERU's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.



Those who purchased shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.