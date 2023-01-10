NASDAQ:VERU Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Veru Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), filed a lawsuit against Veru Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Miami, FL based Veru Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. On November 10, 2022, Veru Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (the "Advisory Committee") voted against granting emergency use authorization for the Company's product sabizabulin for treatment of hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Specifically, the Advisory Committee voted 8-5 that the known and potential benefits of sabizabulin do not outweigh its known and potential risks. Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) declined from $12.93 per share on November 01, 2022, to as low as $5.15 per share on November 22, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the FDA, that Veru Inc. misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") without any further studies, and that VERU's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.



