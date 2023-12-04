NASDAQ:VFS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by VinFast Auto Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2023 -- VinFast Auto Ltd is under investigation concerning over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by VinFast Auto Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Vietnam based VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. On August 14, 2023, VinFast Auto Ltd. announced that it had completed its business combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co. Since announcing the completion of the business combination, VinFast's ordinary shares have traded as high as $93.00 per share on August 28, 2023. However, since then shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) declined to aslow as $4.59 per share on October 25, 202.



Those who purchased shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.