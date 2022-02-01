NASDAQ:VIAC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at ViacomCBS Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC).



Investors who are current long term investors in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: VIAC stocks follows a lawsuit filed over alleged securities laws violations.



Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, helping Archegos make trades and lending it capital in the form of margin lending.



The plaintiff alleges that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure and that as a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.



Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) declined from $100.42 per share on March 22, 2021, to as low as $39.81 per share on March 26, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



