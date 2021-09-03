NASDAQ:VIEW Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by View, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: VIEW shares, filed a lawsuit against View, Inc f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 18, 2021.



On March 8, 2021, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View, Inc as the surviving, public entity.



On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual."



Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) declined from $13.31 per share on January 20, 2021, to as low as $3.45 per share on August 19, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product, that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual, that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



