NASDAQ:VIRT Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Virtu Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2023 -- Certain directors of Virtu Financial, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Virtu Financial, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company in New York. On April 28, 2023, Virtu Financial, Inc. disclosed that: "In the ordinary course of business, the nature of the Company's business subjects it to claims, lawsuits, regulatory examinations or investigations and other proceedings, any of which could result in the imposition of fines, penalties or other sanctions against the Company. The Company and its subsidiaries are subject to several of these matters at the present time, including, among others, a matter in which the Company has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company's information access barriers. The Company is cooperating with this civil investigation and has engaged in settlement discussions in respect of the matter. In the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC. The proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company's information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period."



Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined to $16.42 per share on May 04, 2023.



