NASDAQ:VNDA Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On February 25, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019, thedefendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz, that Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs, that as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government, that Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



