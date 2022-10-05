NASDAQ:VRCA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Investors who are investors in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: VRCA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: VRCA stocks, concerns whether certain Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica Pharmaceuticals' contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102, that these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica Pharmaceuticals resubmitted its NDA for VP-102 for molluscum, that the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica Pharmaceuticals obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



