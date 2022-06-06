NASDAQ:VRCA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



West Chester, PA based Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. On May 24, 2022, after the market closed, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for molluscum contagiosum treatment, VP-102. Specifically, the FDA cited "deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC (Sterling), the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactures Verrica's bulk solution drug product."



Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) declined from $9.22 per share on April 7, 2022, to as low as $1.77 per share on June 1, 2022.



