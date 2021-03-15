NASDAQ:VRM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Vroom, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Vroom, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Vroom, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Vroom, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States.



On March 3, 2021, Vroom, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Vroom, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.19 billion in 2019 to over $1.35 billion in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $142.97 million in 2019 to $202.79 million in 2020. Furthermore, Vroom, Inc reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million."



