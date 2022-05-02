NASDAQ:VRRM Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Verra Mobility Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Certain directors of Verra Mobility Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: VRRM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Verra Mobility officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Mesa, AZ based Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. On or around February 28, 2021, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded by generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of the fiscal year 2021.



Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) declined from $18.13 per share on February 16, 2022, to as low as $13.80 per share on April 28, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.