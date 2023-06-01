NASDAQ:VTNR Long Term Shareholders Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Vertex Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- Certain directors of Vertex Energy, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: VTNR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Vertex Energy, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: VTNR stocks, concerns whether certain Vertex Energy, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that that, unbeknownst to investors, immediately prior to the closing of the Mobile acquisition, defendants had entered into, or were a party to, a series of transactions that dramatically capped the new plant's profitability and would, in fact, lead to significant losses immediately following the acquisition, and that these transactions, which in some instances were required pursuant to the financing arrangements Vertex Energy had entered into, resulted in over $125 million in losses between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.