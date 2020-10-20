NASDAQ:VXRT Shareholder Notice: Deadline on October 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Vaxart, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) common shares between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that on June 26, 2020, Vaxart, Inc. issued a press release entitled, "Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed," falsely claiming its vaccine had been selected to participate in a non-human challenge study, organized and funded by OWS. This announcement sent the price of Vaxart shares rocketing higher.



The plaintiff alleges that in furtherance of the scheme, Defendants amended controlling shareholder Armistice's existing warrant agreements, allowing Armistice to exercise all of its warrants immediately and sell 27.6 million Vaxart shares, reaping profits of approximately $200 million. Defendants also issued millions of dollars in favorable stock options to Vaxart's most senior executives.



The plaintiff claims that on July 25, 2020, details emerged revealing Defendants' deception concerning their alleged pump and dump scheme. In particular, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled, "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine," covering suspiciously timed stock bets that had generated significant profits for senior executives and board members at companies developing vaccines and treatments. Vaxart was featured prominently in the article, and it clarified "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed." In response to this news, the price of Vaxart shares dropped sharply lower on July 27, 2020 from $12.29 to $11.16.



