NASDAQ:VXRT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Vaxart, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Vaxart, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Vaxart, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. Vaxart, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $4.15 million in 2018 to $9.86 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss increased from $18 million in 2018 to $18.64 million in 2019.



Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose from $0.36 per share in January 2020 to as high as $17.15 per share on July 16, 2020.



Since then shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) declined to $12.00 per share on July 24, 2020.



