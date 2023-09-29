NASDAQ:WALD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Waldencast Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by directors at Waldencast plc.



Investors who purchased shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Waldencast plc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



White Plains, NY based Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. On July 5, 2023, after the market closed, Waldencast plc filed a current report with the SEC in which it disclosed, among other things that certain financial statements of Obagi, a company that it had acquired, could no longer be relied upon because Waldencast plc expected to restate those financial statements.



Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) declined from $10.06 per share on June 23, 2023, to $5.00 per share on August 15, 2023.



