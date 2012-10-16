NASDAQ:WCBO Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Merger Between West Coast Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, Inc Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- An investor in shares of West Coast Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCBO) filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed merger between West Coast Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, Inc for a value of approximately $ 23.10 per NASDAQ:WCBO share.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:WCBO investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 26, 2012, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) and West Coast Bancorp (NASDAQ: WCBO) announced that the companies have agreed to combine their two leading Pacific Northwest community bank franchises in a transaction valued at approximately $506 million.



Under the terms of the merger agreement West Coast Bancorp shareholders can elect, subject to allocation procedures, to receive either Columbia common stock, cash, or a combination of both stock and cash for each share of West Coast stock. Aggregate consideration offered in exchange for all of West Coast's capital securities consists of a fixed amount of cash totaling approximately $264.5 million and a fixed amount of Columbia common stock totaling approximately 12.8 million shares. The value received by West Coast shareholders on a per share basis will fluctuate based on Columbia's stock price. Based on Columbia's closing stock price of $18.85 on September 25, West Coast shareholders would have received consideration valued at approximately $23.10 per share.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the offer is unfair to NASDAQ:WCBO stockholders and undervalues West Coast Bancorp. Indeed, at least one analyst has set the high target price of NASDAQ:WCBO shares at $24.50 per share. Additionally, West Coast Bancorp’s financial performance improved recently. For instance, West Coast Bancorp reported that its Net Loss of $91.21 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $33.78 million in 2011.



In addition, so the plaintiff, the proposed merger is being driven by West Coast Bancorp's three largest shareholders, who own over 4 million of the company's shares and want to cash out.



The plaintiff also alleges that the proposed transaction includes preclusive deal protection devices, such as a no solicitation provision, a matching rights provision, and a $20 million termination fee provision.



