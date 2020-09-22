NASDAQ:WINS Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS).



Investors who purchased shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 23, 2020. NASDAQ: WINS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) common shares between October 31, 2018, and July 6, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 31, 2018, and July 6, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ultimate repayment of the RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain, that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition, that weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses, that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



