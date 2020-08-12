NASDAQ:WINS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: WINS shares, filed a lawsuit against Wins Finance Holdings Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On July 6, 2020, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) disclosed that on June 30, 2020, Centurion ZD CPA & Co. resigned as the Company's independent auditor.



Shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) declined from $76.64 per share on June 24, 2020 to as low as $25.69 per share on July 13, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between October 31, 2018, and July 6, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ultimate repayment of the RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain, that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition, that weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses, that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



