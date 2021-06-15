NASDAQ:WKHS Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Workhorse Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- Certain directors of Workhorse Group Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: WKHS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Workhorse Group Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: WKHS stocks, concerns whether certain Workhorse Group Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case, that the Company had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS's entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Workhorse's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



