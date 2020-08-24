NASDAQ:WORX Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at SCWorx Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- Certain directors of SCWorx Corp. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: WORX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SCWorx Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: WORX stocks, concerns whether certain SCWorx Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations, that SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests, that, as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



