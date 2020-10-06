NASDAQ:WRTC Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Wrap Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Wrap Technologies, Inc.



On September 23, 2020, a report was published alleging, among other things, that Wrap Technologies, Inc's trial pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster. According to the report: "Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once."



The plaintiff claims that between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



