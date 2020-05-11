NASDAQ:WSG Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- An investigation on was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Wanda Sports Group Company Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: WSG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Wanda Sports Group Company directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On November 19, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the July 2019 IPO allegedly featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions ("DPSS") and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019, that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



