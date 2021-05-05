NASDAQ:XERS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Certain directors of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations.



On or around June 20, 2018, Xeris conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 5,700,000 shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share.



On March 9, 2021, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revneue rose from $2.72 million in 2019 to $20.15 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss declined from $125.58 million in 2019 to $91.13 million in 2020. However, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.41, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $7.09 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.82 million.



Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) declined to $3.98 per share on March 9, 2021.



