NASDAQ:XERS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential violations of securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations.



On or around June 20, 2018, Xeris conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 5,700,000 shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share.



On March 9, 2021, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revneue rose from $2.72 million in 2019 to $20.15 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss declined from $125.58 million in 2019 to $91.13 million in 2020. However, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.41, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $7.09 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.82 million.



