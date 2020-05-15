NASDAQ:XLNX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Xilinx, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Xilinx, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. On September 19, 2019, Xilinx, Inc announced that Lorenzo Flores, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, was "stepping down from his position to pursue another executive opportunity . . . following the company's second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings on October 23." The next day, on September 20, 2019, Bank of America downgraded Xilinx to Neutral, citing uncertainties that could limit share upside, increasing competitive pressure in 5G base station silicon, and slower data center ramp.



Those who purchased shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.