NASDAQ:XLRN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Acceleron Pharma Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Acceleron Pharma directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $13.48 million in 2017 to $13.99 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss increased from $108.45 million in 2017 to $118.87 million in 2018.



Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) closed on February 26, 2020 at $87.36 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.