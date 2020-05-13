NASDAQ:XP Shareholder Notice: Deadline on May 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against XP Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP).



Investors who purchased shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 20, 2020. NASDAQ: XP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public stock offering, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about XP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.