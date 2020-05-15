NASDAQ:XPER Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Xperi Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Xperi Corporation is unfair to NASDAQ: XPER stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: XPER shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Xperi Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: XPER investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On December 19, 2019, Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (Nasdaq: TIVO) announced they entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction, representing approximately $3 billion of combined enterprise value. The merger agreement provides for a 0.455 fixed exchange ratio. Based on a closing price of $20.94 per NASDAQ: XPER share investors in NASDAQ: TIVO will receive a value of approximately $9.53 per NASDAQ: TIVO shares they hold.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



