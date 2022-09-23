NASDAQ:XRAY Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- Certain directors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: XRAY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: XRAY stocks, concerns whether certain DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate the Company's revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation, that in order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between June 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



