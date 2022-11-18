NASDAQ:YMAB Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $20.75 million in 2020 to $34.89 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss decreased from $119.33 million in 2020 to $117.28 million in 2021.



On October 26, 2022, the FDA posted briefing documents in advance of the vote that identified concerns by FDA scientists regarding data submitted by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. in support of the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for its neuroblastoma therapy, omburtamab.



On October 28, 2022, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. announced the outcome of the meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee ("ODAC"), which reviewed investigational 131I-omburtamab ("omburtamab") for the treatment of CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. -mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the committee voted 16 to 0 that the Company had not provided sufficient evidence to conclude that omburtamab improves overall survival.



Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) declined to $2.94 per share on November 3, 2022.



