NASDAQ:YQ Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

China based 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. On or around December 4, 2020, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. conducted its initial public offering, selling 27.4 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $10.50 per ADS.



Then, on June 10, 2022, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. announced its first quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $3.9 million alongside a nearly 50% fall in revenue from the prior year to $36.82 million.



Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) declined from $3.74 per share on June 8, 2022, to as low as $1.42 per share on July 18, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



