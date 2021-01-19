NASDAQ:YY Investor Notice: Deadline on January 19, 2021 in Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on January 19, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY).



Investors who purchased shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 19, 2021. NASDAQ: YY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) common shares between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources, that the majority of users at any given time were bots, that the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues, that the Company overstated its cash reserves, that the Company's acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



