NASDAQ:YY Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by JOYY Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- JOYY Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by JOYY Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. On May 31, 2023, JOYY Inc. announced their first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results. The average mobile monthly active users ("MAUs") of Likee decreased by 27.4% to 44.9 million from 61.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. The Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 36.5% to 5.9 million from 9.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. The net revenue was a reported $583.6 million, compared to $623.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.



Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) declined from $39.00 per share on January 13, 2023 to as low as $24.12 per share on May 31, 2023.



