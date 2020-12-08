NASDAQ:YY Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by JOYY Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by JOYY Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 19, 2021. NASDAQ: YY investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 18, 2020, a report was published entitled "YY: You Can't Make This Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can[.]" The report described a series of issues involving JOYY Inc., stating that the Company "is a multibillion-dollar fraud." Further, the report stated "We conclude that YY's component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company's reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent[,]" and that "[a]pproximately 84% of YY's reported consolidated revenue appears to be fraudulent."



Th e plaintiff claims that between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources, that the majority of users at any given time were bots, that the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues, that the Company overstated its cash reserves, that the Company's acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



