NASDAQ:Z Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Zillow Group, Inc.

An investigation was announced for investors in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares over potential securities laws violations by Zillow Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Seattle, WA based Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States.



In February 2019, Zillow Group, Inc. said its house flipping venture "i-Buying" could generate $20 billion annually.



On November 2, 2021, Zillow Group, Inc. announced it was winding down its "i-Buying" house flipping business, "Zillow Offers." The company also announced it plans to cut 25% of its workforce.



Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) declined from $104.05 per share on October 29, 2021, to $63.13 per share on November 3, 2021.



